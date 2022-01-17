 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Baylor at West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN2

IUPUI at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Davidson at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN

Maryland at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at UConn 5 p.m. FS1

South Carolina at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Air Force at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Florida State 7 p.m. ESPN

Iowa State at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

Utah State at Fresno State 9 p.m. CBSS

NBA

Timberwolves at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Pistons at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

EPL: Chelsea at Brighton 1 p.m. USA

Tennis

Australian Open, first round Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, second round 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

