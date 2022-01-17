Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Baylor at West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN2
IUPUI at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Davidson at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS
Kansas at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN
Maryland at Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Mississippi 5 p.m. ESPNU
Butler at UConn 5 p.m. FS1
South Carolina at Arkansas 5 p.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Air Force at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS
Duke at Florida State 7 p.m. ESPN
Iowa State at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPNU
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC
Utah State at Fresno State 9 p.m. CBSS
NBA
Timberwolves at Knicks 5:30 p.m. NBA
Pistons at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
EPL: Chelsea at Brighton 1 p.m. USA
Tennis
Australian Open, first round Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, second round 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)