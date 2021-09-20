 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Blue Jays at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN

Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Giants at Padres 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

Notre Dame at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Soccer, women's

Paraguay at United States 5:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)

