Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB
Blue Jays at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Giants at Padres 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
Notre Dame at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Soccer, women's
Paraguay at United States 5:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)