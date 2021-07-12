Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Argentina at United States 3 p.m. NBCS
Australia vs. Nigeria 6:30 p.m. NBA
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCS
MLB
All-Star Game 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, men's
Qatar vs. Panama 4 p.m. FS1
Honduras vs. Grenada 6:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO TUESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
