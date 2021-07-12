 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Argentina at United States 3 p.m. NBCS

Australia vs. Nigeria 6:30 p.m. NBA

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

All-Star Game 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, men's

Qatar vs. Panama 4 p.m. FS1

Honduras vs. Grenada 6:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

Euro 2020 takeaways

