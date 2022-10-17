 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB Playoffs

ALDS: Guardians at Yankees, Game 5 1 p.m. TBS

NLCS: Phillies at Padres, Game 1 5 p.m. FS1

NBA

76ers at Celtics 4:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Warriors 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Flyers at Lightning 4 p.m. ESPN

Kings at Predators 6:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla 9:55 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Nottingham at Brighton 11:30 a.m. USA

NCAA: Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

Soccer, women's

U-17: Colombia vs. Mexico 3:45 a.m. FS2

U-17: France vs. Japan 7:15 a.m. FS2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Phillies at Padres, Game 1 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Lakers at Warriors (JIP) 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

