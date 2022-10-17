Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB Playoffs
ALDS: Guardians at Yankees, Game 5 1 p.m. TBS
NLCS: Phillies at Padres, Game 1 5 p.m. FS1
NBA
76ers at Celtics 4:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers at Warriors 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Flyers at Lightning 4 p.m. ESPN
Kings at Predators 6:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla 9:55 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Nottingham at Brighton 11:30 a.m. USA
NCAA: Indiana at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN
People are also reading…
Soccer, women's
U-17: Colombia vs. Mexico 3:45 a.m. FS2
U-17: France vs. Japan 7:15 a.m. FS2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Playoffs
NLCS: Phillies at Padres, Game 1 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Lakers at Warriors (JIP) 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)