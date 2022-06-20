 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

CWS: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame 11 a.m. ESPN

CWS: Auburn vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

PWBA U.S. Women’s Open 4 p.m. CBSS

MLB

Giants at Braves 4 p.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Athletics 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL

Awards ceremony 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Wings at Dream 4 p.m. NBA

Sky at Aces 7 p.m. CBSS

Lynx at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Lynx at Mercury 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

