agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Golf

The Western Intercollegiate 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mets-Phillies or Athletics-Rays 3:30 p.m. MLB

Padres at Giants 6:30 p.m. TBS

Astros at D-backs 6:40 p.m. BSAZ

NBA

Play-in: Cavaliers at Nets 4 p.m. TNT

Play-in: Clippers at Timberwolves 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Flyers at Capitals 4 p.m. ESPN

Lightning at Stars 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Devils at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Chelsea at Real Madrid Noon Ch 13

Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Uzbekistan at United States 4 p.m. ESPN2

Softball, NCAA

Iowa at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

Clemson at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Astros at D-backs 6:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

