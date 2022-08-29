 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Hockey, women's

Canada vs. United States 5 p.m. NHL

MLB

Dodgers at Mets 4 p.m. TBS

Phillies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Everton at Leeds United Noon USA

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, first round 4 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, first round 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

People are also reading…

Stanford at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Phillies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News