Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Marquette at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1

Wisconsin at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

Rhode Island at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS

Kentucky at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

Auburn at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU 5 p.m. ESPNU

LSU at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC

Villanova at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1

Indiana at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Butler at Creighton 7 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Purdue 7 p.m. ESPN

Michigan at Penn State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at UCF 7 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

Pacific at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado State at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

UCLA at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPN2

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 9 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Suns at 76ers 5 p.m. BSAZ

Celtics at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Bucks at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ+

Coyotes at Canucks (JIP) 8:30 p.m. BSAZ

Olympics

Schedule, Page C2

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Burnley 1 p.m. USA

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Suns at 76ers (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

