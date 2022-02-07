Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Marquette at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1
Wisconsin at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN
Rhode Island at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS
Kentucky at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
Auburn at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at TCU 5 p.m. ESPNU
LSU at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC
Villanova at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1
Indiana at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Butler at Creighton 7 p.m. CBSS
Illinois at Purdue 7 p.m. ESPN
Michigan at Penn State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at UCF 7 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC
Pacific at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado State at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS
UCLA at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPN2
Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 9 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Suns at 76ers 5 p.m. BSAZ
Celtics at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Bucks at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ+
Coyotes at Canucks (JIP) 8:30 p.m. BSAZ
Olympics
Schedule, Page C2
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Burnley 1 p.m. USA
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Suns at 76ers (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)