Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Auburn at Israel U-20 Select Team 10 a.m. SEC

TBT championship 5 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

U-18: Finland vs. Germany 2 p.m. NHL

U-18: Slovakia at Canada 6 p.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 4 p.m. BSAZ

Blue Jays-Rays or Mariners-Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 6:30 p.m. TBS

WNBA

Mercury at Sun 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Sparks at Liberty 4 p.m. CBSS

Mercury at Sun 4 p.m. NBA

Wings at Sky 6 p.m. CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

