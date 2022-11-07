 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Milwaukee at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN

Rider at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

SC State at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

Coppin State at Georgetown 6:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Tennessee at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

Eastern Michigan at Akron 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio at Miami (Ohio) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Ball State at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Coyotes at Sabres 5 p.m. BSAZ

People are also reading…

Oilers at Lightning 5:30 p.m. TNT

Predators at Kraken 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Bund.: Bremen at Munich 12:25 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sabino defeats San Tan Foothills in first round of high school playoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News