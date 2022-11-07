Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Milwaukee at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN
Rider at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1
SC State at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC
Coppin State at Georgetown 6:30 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Tennessee at Ohio State 6:30 p.m. BTN
Football, NCAA
Eastern Michigan at Akron 5 p.m. CBSS
Ohio at Miami (Ohio) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Ball State at Toledo 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Coyotes at Sabres 5 p.m. BSAZ
Oilers at Lightning 5:30 p.m. TNT
Predators at Kraken 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Bund.: Bremen at Munich 12:25 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)