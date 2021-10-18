 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Braves at Dodgers, Game 3 2 p.m. TBS

ALCS: Astros at Red Sox, Game 4 5 p.m. FS1

NBA

Nets at Bucks 4:30 p.m. TNT

Warriors at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Islanders at Blackhawks 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Northwestern at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

