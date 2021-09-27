 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL preseason

Bruins at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL

Avalanche at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

WNBA Playoffs

Sky at Sun, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mercury at Aces, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB 

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk 

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

