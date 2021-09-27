Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. BSAZ
Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL preseason
Bruins at Rangers 4 p.m. NHL
Avalanche at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
WNBA Playoffs
Sky at Sun, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPN2
Mercury at Aces, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)