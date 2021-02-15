 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Providence at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1

Missouri at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

Dayton at Rhode Island 5 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Purdue 5 p.m. ESPN

Florida at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2

Temple at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU

Xavier at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1

South Carolina at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

La Salle at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS

Teams TBA 7 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Auburn 7 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Michigan State at Michigan 2:30 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Mississippi State 3 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Pelicans at Grizzlies 5:30 p.m. TNT

Nets at Suns 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Capitals at Penguins 5 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: PSG at Barcelona 1 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

Australian Open, quarterfinals 5 p.m. TEN

Australian Open, quarterfinals 7 p.m. ESPN2

Australian Open, quarterfinals 1:30 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

NBA

Nets at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

