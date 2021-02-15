Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Providence at UConn 4:30 p.m. FS1
Missouri at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
Dayton at Rhode Island 5 p.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Purdue 5 p.m. ESPN
Florida at Arkansas 5 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU
Xavier at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1
South Carolina at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
La Salle at Saint Louis 7 p.m. CBSS
Teams TBA 7 p.m. ESPN
Mississippi State at Auburn 7 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Michigan State at Michigan 2:30 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Mississippi State 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Pelicans at Grizzlies 5:30 p.m. TNT
Nets at Suns 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Capitals at Penguins 5 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche at Golden Knights 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: PSG at Barcelona 1 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
Australian Open, quarterfinals 5 p.m. TEN
Australian Open, quarterfinals 7 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open, quarterfinals 1:30 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
NBA
Nets at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)