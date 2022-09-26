Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB
Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. TBS
Cardinals at Brewers 4:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. BSAZ
NHL preseason
Rangers at Bruins 4 p.m. NHL
Flames at Kraken 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
United States vs. Saudi Arabia 11 a.m. FS2
Czech Republic at Switzerland 11:30 a.m. FS2
Michigan at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
Northwestern at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Astros 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)