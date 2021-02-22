 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Saint Louis at VCU 4 p.m. CBSS

Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPN

West Virginia at TCU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Michigan State 5 p.m. FS1

LSU at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at Villanova 6 p.m. CBSS

Kansas at Texas 7 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPN2

UConn at Georgetown 7 p.m. FS1

Washington at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Mississippi at Missouri 7 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s

Iowa at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

NBA

Celtics at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Penguins at Capitals 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Southampton at Leeds United 10:55 a.m. NBCS

Volleyball

Purdue at Indiana 3 p.m. BTN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

