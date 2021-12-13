Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Furman at North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern State at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Texas A&M-CC at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Arizona State at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1
Santa Clara at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS
Alabama at Memphis 7 p.m. ESPN
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas 7 p.m. ESPNU
North Alabama at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
UC Davis at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Warriors at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Suns at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at Man. City 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Henderson at Tucson 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)