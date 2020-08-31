 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: TBA 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: TBA 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

MLB

Blue Jays at Marlins 3:30 p.m. FS1

Rangers at Astros 5 p.m. MLB

Athletics at Mariners 6:30 p.m. FS1

D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 7 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 5 6:45 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

U.S. Open, first round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, first round 2 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, first round 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Connecticut vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

