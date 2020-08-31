Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO: TBA 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: TBA 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2
MLB
Blue Jays at Marlins 3:30 p.m. FS1
Rangers at Astros 5 p.m. MLB
Athletics at Mariners 6:30 p.m. FS1
D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 2 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 7 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 4 4 p.m. NBCS
Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 5 6:45 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
U.S. Open, first round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, first round 2 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, first round 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA
Connecticut vs. New York 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
