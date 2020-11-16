Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2 2:25 am. (Wed.) ESPN2
NCAA football
Buffalo at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS
Akron at Kent State 5 p.m. ESPNU
Soccer, men’s
Portugal at Croatia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women’s
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Texas A&M vs. LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC
Arkansas vs. Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
South Carolina vs. Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
