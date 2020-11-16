 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2 2:25 am. (Wed.) ESPN2

NCAA football

Buffalo at Bowling Green 5 p.m. CBSS

Akron at Kent State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer, men’s

Portugal at Croatia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women’s

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M vs. LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC

Arkansas vs. Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

South Carolina vs. Missouri 6:30 p.m. SEC

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Sights and sounds of Arizona’s 2020 opener against USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News