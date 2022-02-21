 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Pepperdine at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, men's

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure 5 p.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Northwestern 6 p.m. BTN

Villanova at UConn 6 p.m. FS1

San Diego State at Boise State 7 p.m. CBSS

Kansas State at Kansas 7 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

New Mexico at Utah State 8 p.m. FS1

UNLV at Nevada 9 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men's

LOSC Lille at Chelsea 1 p.m. Ch 13

Santos Laguna at CF Montreal 5:55 p.m. FS2

Guastatoya at Leon 8 p.m. FS2

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

The Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News