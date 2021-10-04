Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
MLB
AL Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2
NBA preseason
Bucks at Grizzlies 5 p.m. TNT
NHL preseason
Panthers at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL
Kraken at Canucks 7 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Penn State at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN
Michigan State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO TUESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)