Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

MLB

AL Wild Card: Yankees at Red Sox 5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

NBA preseason

Bucks at Grizzlies 5 p.m. TNT

NHL preseason

Panthers at Lightning 4 p.m. NHL

Kraken at Canucks 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Penn State at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Michigan State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

