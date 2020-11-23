 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

NCAA hockey Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Ohio State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Soccer, men’s MLS Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC 4 p.m. FS1

MLS Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia 6 p.m. ESPN

MLS Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)

