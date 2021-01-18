 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Purdue at Ohio State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Kansas State at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. FSAZ

Butler at DePaul 5 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Florida 5 p.m. ESPN

USC at Oregon State 5 pm. ESPN2

Winthrop at Presbyterian 5 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Michigan 5 p.m. FS1

South Carolina at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Illinois 6:30 p.m. BTN

Colorado State at Utah State 7 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ESPN

Alabama at LSU 7 p.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall at Villanova 7 p.m. FS1

San Diego at Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. FSAZ

Mississippi at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s

Minnesota at Nebraska 2 p.m. BTN

NBA

Pelicans at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Capitals at Penguins 5 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche at Kings 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City 1:10 p.m. NBCS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News