Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2

Golf

The Payne’s Valley Cup Noon Golf

MLB

Phillies at Nationals, Game 1 Noon MLB

Phillies at Nationals, Game 2 3 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. FS1

Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. FSAZ

Angels at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 3 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA Playoffs

Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

