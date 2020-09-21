Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Samsung Lions at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: SK Wyverns at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN2
Golf
The Payne’s Valley Cup Noon Golf
MLB
Phillies at Nationals, Game 1 Noon MLB
Phillies at Nationals, Game 2 3 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. FS1
Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. FSAZ
Angels at Padres 6 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 3 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA Playoffs
Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN2
Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 2 6 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Rangers at D-backs 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
