Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Football, NCAA
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB Playoffs
ALDS: Astros at White Sox, Game 4 11 a.m. FS1
NLDS: Brewers at Braves, Game 4 2 p.m. TBS
NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 4 6 p.m. TBS
NBA preseason
Raptors at Wizards 4 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT
NHL
Penguins at Lightning 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Kraken at Golden Knights 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Austria at Denmark 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Ohio State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN
Tennis
Indian Wells, third round 10 a.m. TEN
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Playoffs
NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)