Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Football, NCAA

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB Playoffs

ALDS: Astros at White Sox, Game 4 11 a.m. FS1

NLDS: Brewers at Braves, Game 4 2 p.m. TBS

NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 4 6 p.m. TBS

NBA preseason

Raptors at Wizards 4 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Lakers 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Penguins at Lightning 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Kraken at Golden Knights 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Austria at Denmark 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Ohio State at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Tennis

Indian Wells, third round 10 a.m. TEN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB Playoffs

NLDS: Giants at Dodgers, Game 4 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

