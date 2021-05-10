 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Rangers at Giants 12:30 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Mariners at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Heat at Celtics 4:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. BSAZ

Knicks at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Bruins at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Leicester City at Manchester United 9:55 a.m. NBCS

Crystal Palace at Southampton 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Softball

South Carolina vs. Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

