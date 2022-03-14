 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Michigan at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

Basketball, men's — NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern 3:30 p.m. TRU

Indiana vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. TRU

Basketball, men's — NIT

Missouri State at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN

Belmont at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

Princeton at VCU 4 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Utah State 6 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn State at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN2

Cleveland State at Xavier 6 p.m. ESPNU

St. Bonaventure at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN2

Santa Clara at Washington St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Bowling

PBA Scorpion Championship 5 p.m. FS1

NBA

Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. NBA

NHL

Coyotes at Canadiens 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

Comunicaciones vs. NY City FC 4:55 p.m. FS2

Softball, NCAA

Wisconsin at Utah, Game 1 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Wisconsin at Utah, Game 2 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

BNP Paribas Open 10 a.m. TEN

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)

