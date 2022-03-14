Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Michigan at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
Basketball, men's — NCAA Tournament
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern 3:30 p.m. TRU
Indiana vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. TRU
Basketball, men's — NIT
Missouri State at Oklahoma 4 p.m. ESPN
Belmont at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2
Princeton at VCU 4 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Utah State 6 p.m. ESPN
Alcorn State at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN2
Cleveland State at Xavier 6 p.m. ESPNU
St. Bonaventure at Colorado 8 p.m. ESPN2
Santa Clara at Washington St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Bowling
PBA Scorpion Championship 5 p.m. FS1
NBA
Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Pelicans 5 p.m. NBA
NHL
Coyotes at Canadiens 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
Comunicaciones vs. NY City FC 4:55 p.m. FS2
Softball, NCAA
Wisconsin at Utah, Game 1 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Wisconsin at Utah, Game 2 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
BNP Paribas Open 10 a.m. TEN
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)