 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Ball State at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Buffalo at Ohio 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Gold Glove Awards Show 2 p.m. ESPN2

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Bulls at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

People are also reading…

Bruins at Penguins 5 p.m. ESPN

Panthers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Ducks at Sharks 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's NCAA

Mississippi vs. South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Georgia vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. SEC

Mississippi State vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

MLB

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News