Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Ball State at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Buffalo at Ohio 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Gold Glove Awards Show 2 p.m. ESPN2
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Bulls at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT
Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Timberwolves at Suns 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
People are also reading…
Bruins at Penguins 5 p.m. ESPN
Panthers at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Ducks at Sharks 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's NCAA
Mississippi vs. South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Georgia vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. SEC
Mississippi State vs. Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 5:30 p.m. SEC
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Western Oregon at Arizona, exhibition 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
MLB
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 3 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)