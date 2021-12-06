 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Virginia at James Madison 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Vermont at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN

Michigan at Nebraska 5 p.m. ESPN2

Southern at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Duquesne at DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1

Butler at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN2

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa 7 p.m. ESPNU

Charlotte at Arkansas 7 p.m. SEC

Villanova vs. Syracuse 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Eastern Kentucky at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma 4 p.m. BSAZ

Curling

United States vs. New Zealand 11:30 a.m. NBCS

NBA

Nets at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Celtics at Lakers 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Morocco vs. Saudi Arabia 7:50 a.m. FS2

Algeria vs. Egypt 11:50 a.m. FS1

Lebanon vs. Sudan 11:50 a.m. FS2

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

