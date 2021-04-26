 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

Georgia Tech at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

MLB

Red Sox at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Reds at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Bucks at Hornets 4 p.m. NBA

Mavericks at Warriors 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Islanders at Capitals 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Chelsea at Real Madrid 11:40 a.m. CBSS

Philadelphia at Atlanta 5 p.m. FS1

Cruz Azul at Toronto FC 7 p.m. FS1

Softball

Oklahoma at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

