Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Football, NCAA

Ball State at Akron 4 p.m. CBSS

Eastern Michigan at Toledo 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Braves at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Heat at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. TNT

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Coyotes at Flyers 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

Florida vs. Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Alabama vs. Mississippi 12:30 p.m. SEC

LSU vs. Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Auburn vs. South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SEC

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Braves at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

