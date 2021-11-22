Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Noon ESPNU
Maui Invitational 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off final 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Maui Invitational 3 p.m. ESPN
Legends Classic consolation 3 p.m. ESPN2
Buffalo vs. Stephen F. Austin 4 p.m. CBSS
UNC Asheville at North Carolina 5 p.m. BSAZ
Jackson State at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Legends Classic final 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maui Invitational 6 p.m. ESPN
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Tennessee State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Hall of Fame Classic final 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN
North Carolina A&T at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Maui Invitational 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women's
Troy at Missouri 6 p.m. SEC
Football Western Michigan at Northern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPNU
Hockey, women's
United States at Canada 5 p.m. NHL
NBA
Lakers at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Nuggets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
MLS: Orlando City at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Seattle 8:30 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women's
Arizona State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO TUESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)