Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Noon ESPNU

Maui Invitational 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off final 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Maui Invitational 3 p.m. ESPN

Legends Classic consolation 3 p.m. ESPN2

Buffalo vs. Stephen F. Austin 4 p.m. CBSS

UNC Asheville at North Carolina 5 p.m. BSAZ

Jackson State at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Legends Classic final 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maui Invitational 6 p.m. ESPN

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee State at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Hall of Fame Classic final 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. UCLA 8 p.m. ESPN

North Carolina A&T at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Maui Invitational 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women's

Troy at Missouri 6 p.m. SEC

Football Western Michigan at Northern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPNU

Hockey, women's

United States at Canada 5 p.m. NHL

NBA

Lakers at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Nuggets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

MLS: Orlando City at Nashville 6 p.m. FS1

MLS: Real Salt Lake at Seattle 8:30 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women's

Arizona State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO TUESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

