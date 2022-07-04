 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 4 5 a.m. USA

MLB

Rays at Red Sox 4 p.m. TBS

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Blue Jays at Athletics 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA

Summer: Warriors vs. Heat Noon NBA

Summer: Kings vs. Lakers 2:30 p.m. NBA

Summer: Grizzlies vs. 76ers 4 p.m. ESPN2

Summer: Thunder at Jazz 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, quarterfinals 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, quarterfinals 5 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

