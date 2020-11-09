 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA football

Akron at Ohio 5 p.m. CBSS

Kent State at Bowling Green 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPN

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish)

