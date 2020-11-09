Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA football
Akron at Ohio 5 p.m. CBSS
Kent State at Bowling Green 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPN
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!