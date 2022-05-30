 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Golf

NCAA men’s quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf

NCAA men’s semifinals 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Angels at Yankees 4 p.m. TBS

Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Pirates at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. TNT

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals 3 a.m. TEN

French Open, quarterfinals 4 a.m. BSAZ

WNBA

Mercury at Sky 5 p.m. ESPN2

Sun at Aces 6 p.m. ESPN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

