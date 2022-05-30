Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Golf
NCAA men’s quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
NCAA men’s semifinals 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Angels at Yankees 4 p.m. TBS
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Pirates at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 5 p.m. TNT
Tennis
French Open, quarterfinals 3 a.m. TEN
French Open, quarterfinals 4 a.m. BSAZ
WNBA
Mercury at Sky 5 p.m. ESPN2
Sun at Aces 6 p.m. ESPN
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Braves at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)