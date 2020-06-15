Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball KBO: Lotte Giants at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Wed.) ESPN

NBA NBA2K League 3 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Wolfsburg at Gladbach 9:20 a.m. FS2

Bund.: Bayern Munich at Werder Bremen 11:30 a.m. FS2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FC Tucson players back at practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News