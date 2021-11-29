 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men's

Saginaw Valley State at Butler 3 p.m. FS1

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn 5 p.m. CBSS

Indiana at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPNU

Longwood at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2

Presbyterian at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Florida State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Jackson State at Marquette 7 p.m. CBSS

Clemson at Rutgers 7 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Wake Forest 7 p.m. ESPNU

North Dakota State at Creighton 7 p.m. FS2

Duke at Ohio State 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Knicks at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Coyotes at Wild 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Tunisia vs. Mauritania 2:50 a.m. FS2

Iraq vs. Oman 5:50 a.m. FS2

Qatar vs. Bahrain 9:20 a.m. FS2

UAE vs. Syria 11:50 a.m. FS2

EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds 1:10 p.m. NBCS

MLS: NY City FC at N. England 5:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

United States at Australia 2 a.m. ESPN

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, women's

Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News