Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men's
Saginaw Valley State at Butler 3 p.m. FS1
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn 5 p.m. CBSS
Indiana at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN2
Minnesota at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ESPNU
Longwood at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS2
Presbyterian at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC
Florida State at Purdue 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Jackson State at Marquette 7 p.m. CBSS
Clemson at Rutgers 7 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Wake Forest 7 p.m. ESPNU
North Dakota State at Creighton 7 p.m. FS2
Duke at Ohio State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Knicks at Nets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Coyotes at Wild 6 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
Tunisia vs. Mauritania 2:50 a.m. FS2
Iraq vs. Oman 5:50 a.m. FS2
Qatar vs. Bahrain 9:20 a.m. FS2
UAE vs. Syria 11:50 a.m. FS2
EPL: Crystal Palace at Leeds 1:10 p.m. NBCS
MLS: NY City FC at N. England 5:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
United States at Australia 2 a.m. ESPN
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, women's
Adia Barnes Show 6 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)