Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Colonial final: Elon vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBSS

Horizon final: Cleveland St. vs. TBD 5 p.m. ESPN

N’east final: Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Bryant 5 p.m. ESPN2

WCC championship 7 p.m. ESPN

Summit final: Oral Roberts vs. TBD 7 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Horizon final: IUPUI vs. Wright St. 10 a.m. ESPNU

Summit final: Omaha vs. S. Dakota Noon ESPNU

WCC final: Gonzaga vs. BYU 2 p.m. ESPNU

Big Ten first round: Wisc. vs. Illinois 3 p.m. BTN

MLB spring

Orioles vs. Twins 11 a.m. MLB

NCAA baseball

South Alabama at Alabama 5 p.m. SEC

NHL

Rangers at Penguins 4 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks at Stars 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: Porto at Juventus 1 p.m. CBSS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

