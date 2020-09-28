 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

MLB Playoffs

Astros at Twins, Game 1 11 a.m. Ch 9

White Sox at Athletics, Game 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Blue Jays at Rays, Game 1 1 p.m. TBS

Yankees at Indians, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

French Open, first round 2 a.m. TEN

WNBA Playoffs

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 5 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adia Barnes talks upcoming college basketball season, expectations for the Arizona Wildcats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News