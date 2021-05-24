 Skip to main content
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida 7:30 a.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville 8 a.m. BSAZ

SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

SEC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Noon BSAZ

SEC Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC

SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi 6 p.m. SEC

Golf

Women’s NCAA quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf

Women’s NCAA semifinals 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Kazakhstan vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Sweden vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Dodgers at Astros 5 p.m. FS1

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Rangers-Angels or Mariners-A’s 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Nets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Clippers, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBA

NHL Playoffs

Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 4 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Hurricanes, Game 5 5 p.m. CNBC

WNBA

Dream at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS

Sun at Storm 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

