Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida 7:30 a.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Louisville 8 a.m. BSAZ
SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
SEC Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Noon BSAZ
SEC Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC
SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Mississippi 6 p.m. SEC
Golf
Women’s NCAA quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
Women’s NCAA semifinals 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Kazakhstan vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL
Sweden vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Dodgers at Astros 5 p.m. FS1
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Rangers-Angels or Mariners-A’s 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Nets, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Suns, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
Mavericks at Clippers, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBA
NHL Playoffs
Maple Leafs at Canadiens, Game 4 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Hurricanes, Game 5 5 p.m. CNBC
WNBA
Dream at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS
Sun at Storm 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)