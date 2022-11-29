TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Kansas State at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State at Duke 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Purdue at Florida State 5:15 p.m. ESPN2
Rutgers at Miami 5:15 p.m. ESPNU
McNeese State at Tennessee 5:15 p.m. SEC
SE Louisiana at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1
South Carolina at George Washington 7 p.m. CBSS
Samford at DePaul 7 p.m. CBSS
North Carolina at Indiana 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Michigan State at Notre Dame 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
People are also reading…
Boston College at Nebraska 7:15 p.m. ESPNU
USC at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Syracuse at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN
Wake Forest at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, first round 6 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Hershey at Lehigh Valley 5 p.m. NHL
NBA
Heat at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA
Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Sabres at Red Wings 5 p.m. TNT
Oilers at Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. France 8 a.m. Ch 11
Australia vs. Denmark 8 a.m. FS1
Poland vs. Argentina Noon Ch 11
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Noon FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)