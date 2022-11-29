 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Kansas State at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at VCU 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Duke 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Purdue at Florida State 5:15 p.m. ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami 5:15 p.m. ESPNU

McNeese State at Tennessee 5:15 p.m. SEC

SE Louisiana at Xavier 6:30 p.m. FS1

South Carolina at George Washington 7 p.m. CBSS

Samford at DePaul 7 p.m. CBSS

North Carolina at Indiana 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska 7:15 p.m. ESPNU

USC at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Syracuse at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN

Wake Forest at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, first round 6 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Hershey at Lehigh Valley 5 p.m. NHL

NBA

Heat at Celtics 5:30 p.m. NBA

Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Sabres at Red Wings 5 p.m. TNT

Oilers at Blackhawks 7:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's World Cup

Tunisia vs. France 8 a.m. Ch 11

Australia vs. Denmark 8 a.m. FS1

Poland vs. Argentina Noon Ch 11

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico Noon FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Bulls at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

