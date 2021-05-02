UA grad Bob Baffert mulling Medina Spirit's next step after Derby win

Meanwhile, Brad Cox planned to talk with connections for runner-up Mandaloun and 5-2 Derby favorite Essential Quality, who finished fourth. Though disappointed not to win in his first Derby, the Louisville-born trainer was encouraged by both finishing in the top four of the 19-horse field.

After a head-scratching sixth in the Louisiana Derby, Mandaloun provided a pleasant surprise on Saturday by chasing Medina Spirit down the stretch before falling half a length short. Cox insisted Essential Quality was the Derby’s best horse and just created extra distance for himself in the turns trying to contend.

“He ran a huge race, very proud of his effort, he and Mandaloun,” Cox said. “He was fourth best at a mile and a quarter. He lost a lot of ground around both turns.”

Asked if he desired to run the Preakness, Cox said: “I have a desire if I feel like my horses are doing really well. I just really have to base it off of them.”

Baffert might throw another one of his pupils into the Preakness mix.

He preceded his availability with reporters by working a couple of horses including Concert Tour, who finished third in the Arkansas Derby. A decision by owners Gary and Mary West looms for the colt with three wins.