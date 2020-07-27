UA grad Jeremy Levin helps everything run smoothly on TNT's popular 'Inside the NBA'

“I’ll communicate with Shaq, Charles and Kenny to make sure that we’re all kind of aligned and going where we want to go. But the other great thing about the show is that it is kind of unscripted, and so we all have to be ready to go off the tracks. That’s the fun right? Like that’s kind of where some of that magic happens with the show.”

How has the re-entry back into the studio gone the last few weeks?

A: “Two or three weeks ago we started doing shows on Tuesday and Thursday. Our production crews went in on a limited basis and then our talent participated remotely.

“We’re on Monday through Friday and we’re doing this show called The Arena, that’s been fun to be a part of. We’ve got a show Tuesday just to talk about the season and then Thursday we have the first night of the official restart of the NBA so really looking forward to that.”

The first remote show your team did was the June 4 special on social injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement. Where did the genesis for that show idea come from?