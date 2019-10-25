Arizona lost for the eighth time in nine Pac-12 matches Friday, falling 3-2 to Oregon State at McKale Center after taking a 2-0 lead.
Game scores were 13-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13.
Julia Patterson had 49 assists and 15 digs in the loss, while Kamaile Hiapo had 21 digs. Katie Smoot had 19 kills and Paige Whipple added 16.
The Wildcats were 10-2 in non-conference play, but have losing streaks of three and now five since then.
UA hosts Oregon at noon Sunday on Pac-12 Arizona. The Ducks lost 3-2 at Arizona State on Friday.