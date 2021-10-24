Unbeaten Cardinals start slow before finding their rhythm in rout of Texans

GLENDALE — DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to roll past the Houston Texans 31-5 on Sunday.

The Cardinals remain the NFL's only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans (1-6) — who looked totally overmatched the final three quarters — have lost six straight games.

Arizona fell into an early 5-0 hole after a slow offensive start, but recovered to win easily. The Cardinals were a 20.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel, which is a massive spread for an NFL game. Yet, Arizona still covered.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The interception was his first since Week 3, but it was one of the rare bad moments in another solid day. James Conner added an 18-yard touchdown run and Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown reception, which was the longest of his career.

It was the first time Hopkins and J.J. Watt had played against Houston, which is where both grew into stars before coming to the Cardinals. Watt signed with Arizona during the past offseason while Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade in 2020.