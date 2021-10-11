Undefeated Cardinals keep churning out wins

Stock up

DE J.J. Watt. He's one of the greatest defensive players of this generation and is starting to make his presence felt with the Cardinals. He had his first tackle for a loss with Arizona against the Niners and also came up with a huge fourth-down pass deflection in the fourth quarter. Watt may be 32 years old, but he's proven he's still a difference maker.

Stock down

RB Chase Edmonds. He had one of his least productive games of the season, running for just 15 yards and catching three passes for 19 yards. He also had what could have been a costly fumble in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals' defense was able to come up with another big stop.

Key number

4 — The Cardinals stopped the Niners four out of five times on fourth down in Sunday's win. That's the first time in at least 40 years that the Cardinals have had at least four stops on fourth down in one game, according to Elias.

Injuries

The Cardinals might have taken their first major injury hit of the season when TE Maxx Williams hurt his right knee in the second quarter. Williams had emerged as a key part of the offense. Kingsbury said the team will know more about Williams' status over the next few days.