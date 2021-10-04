Undefeated Cardinals looking like one of NFL's top teams

“I feel like as a team, we understand we have a long way to go,” Kingsbury said. “You turn on the film and you see lots of ways we can get better. ... But it's trending in the right direction. I like our progress so far.”

What's working

The Chase Edmonds-James Conner combination. The Cardinals believed Conner would be a good fit when they signed the former Steelers running back during the offseason. So far, he's been exactly what the team needed. Edmonds continues to be productive on longer runs and in the passing game, while Conner can get tough yards close to the goal line. He had two TDs against the Rams.

What needs helps

Penalties continue to be an issue. The Cardinals were whistled for seven against the Rams and have taken the eighth-most penalties in the league.

Stock up

Edmonds might not be a true No. 1 running back, but he is proving he can handle an expanded role after the team lost Kenyan Drake to Las Vegas in free agency during the offseason. Edmonds ran for 120 yards on 12 carries against the Rams, adding four receptions for 19 yards.

Stock down