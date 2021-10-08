Undefeated Cardinals try to keep rolling against 49ers

TEMPE — The Cardinals are at the top of the NFL right now as the league's final remaining undefeated team.

Playing the role of the favorite doesn't bother Kyler Murray at all.

"This is not a new feeling for me. It feels right, it feels normal," the third-year quarterback said. "To be back in a position where we go into each and every game confident that we will come out victorious is a great feeling, for sure."

The Cardinals will try to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974 when they host the 49ers (2-2) on Sunday. The 49ers are trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

Arizona comes into the game with the league's highest-scoring offense at 35 points per game. That's in large part due to Murray, who has emerged as one of the early season MVP favorites. The 24-year-old is completing 76.1% of his passes, which leads the NFL, and he's thrown for nine touchdowns while running for three more.

San Francisco's defense will try to make things uncomfortable for Murray. The Niners have an effective pass rush, led by Nick Bosa (four sacks) and Dee Ford (three).