Using stars or subs, Cardinals keep churning out victories

The Cardinals keep winning games despite absorbing injuries. The resiliency has been impressive but there's little doubt they need Murray and Hopkins back on the field if a deep playoff run is in the cards.

Stock up

Conner. The Cardinals knew they were getting a good running back when they signed him in the offseason, but they never could have expected he'd be tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns halfway through the season. Honorable mention goes to Golden, who has nine sacks and been the team's most consistent defensive player.

Stock down

LB Zaven Collins. The rookie really hasn't been bad, it's just a reflection on how good everyone else has been. The No. 16 overall pick has had an up-and-down start to his career, but still looks like a future cornerstone.

Injuries

The Cardinals lost starting TE Maxx Williams (knee) for the season. Watt (shoulder) is likely out for the season. RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) was hurt against the 49ers and will likely miss a few weeks. Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) continue to fight nagging injuries. DL Rashard Lawrence (calf) has missed multiple games. LG Justin Pugh (calf) is day to day.

Key number