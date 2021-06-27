Vandy unhappy how it made CWS Finals, but ready for Mississippi State

The No. 7 Bulldogs (48-17) played two bracket finals against Texas, winning 4-3 on Saturday on Tanner Leggett's walk-off base hit.

“Our guys have fought since the day we got here,” MSU coach Chris Lemonis said. “We haven’t had an easy game yet. It’s been very tight, tough ballgames. But, man, they keep finding a way to persevere. It’s been earned by our guys and I look forward to seeing them play on this stage.”

Vanderbilt won two of the three regular-season meetings with MSU in Nashville in April. Vandy's Kumar Rocker, a possible top-10 pick in the Major League Baseball draft and the 2019 CWS Most Outstanding Player, pitched a three-hitter in the first game of that series and could be available if the finals go three games.

Lemonis dismissed any suggestion that this year's championship would be tainted because Vanderbilt made the finals without completing bracket play, albeit through no fault of its own.

“The way that we came through it and the games that we’ve had to play — and now you’re having to play Vanderbilt — there will be no asterisk for us,” Lemonis said. “And I hate it for NC State. I have three coaches who worked for Elliot (Avent) on my staff. I have a long relationship with Elliot. My nieces and nephews all went to NC State. I have a lot of respect there.