Victory in Dallas puts Cardinals back on track

Obviously, the Cardinals don't completely control their division destiny. But they can control how well they're playing, and an impressive win over the Cowboys was a good start.

“They’ve been resilient this entire time, no matter what’s been said, or thought, outside of our building,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Those guys have worked their tails off and understand what we can be, and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

What's working

It was a nice all-around performance by Arizona's defense, which held Dallas to just 301 total yards and 45 yards rushing. The Cardinals have had trouble against the run at times this season, but held up well against Ezekiel Elliott.

“In a nutshell, we played good football,” Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

What needs help

The running game just doesn't look the same without James Conner, who has missed the past two games with a heel injury. The Cardinals had to settle for some field goals against Dallas and Conner's powerful running style would have been useful in the red zone. Arizona hopes he'll be at full strength by the playoffs.

Stock up